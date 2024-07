German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures also up 0.4%. That points to a steadier risk mood but again, it is still early in the day. Wall Street will have the final say once again as always.