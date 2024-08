German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

S&P 500 futures are also fairly sluggish, down 0.1% currently. In other markets, 10-year Treasury yields are down 2.5 bps to 3.867% and USD/JPY is now sinking much lower to a low of 145.20 on the day. It keeps with the move from earlier here, with the dollar in general also holding softer across the board.