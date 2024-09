German DAX futures -0.3%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This comes with US futures also showing a more muted tone. S&P 500 futures are down marginally by just 0.1% on the day. Just be mindful that we could be dealing with month-end and quarter-end shenanigans later. And that could factor into the flows today before we start over again tomorrow.