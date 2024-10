German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This comes with US futures also keeping flattish on the day currently. There isn't too much appetite with it being a partial market holiday in the US. If anything else, we might just see some extension to the narrow ranges among major currencies later on. For now, the dollar is keeping steadier across the board but the changes are light.