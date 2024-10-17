German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

UK stocks will be looking to keep the bounce from yesterday going later but the overall market mood is more tepid for now. European indices saw a mixed showing yesterday with the DAX easing slightly further after having touched record highs earlier in the week. Meanwhile, French stocks fell amid budget worries but futures are only marginally lower today. Looking to US futures, the mood music is also not hinting at much after some back and forth trading this week. S&P 500 futures are down by 3 points, or 0.05%, only as we look to the session ahead.