German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

S&P 500 futures are also just marginally up by 0.1% as the changes among broader markets are relatively light. The dollar is keeping mostly little changed as well but limping slightly as we look to the session ahead. The aussie is pulling higher though, with AUD/USD up 0.4% to 0.6610 now. The 200-day moving average at 0.6627 is still providing a key resistance point for the pair though.