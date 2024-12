German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

The changes are light as we look to the session ahead, with US futures also keeping slightly calmer for now. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% but all eyes are on the Fed today to dictate the overall risk mood. In Wall Street, the Dow finished lower again for a ninth straight day while tech shares also retreated slightly overnight. On to the Fed now.. 👀