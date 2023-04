Economic confidence 99.3 vs 99.9 expected

Prior 99.3; revised to 99.2

Industrial confidence -2.6 vs 0.1 expected

Prior -0.2

Services confidence 10.5 vs 9.4 expected

Prior 9.4

This matches up with what we saw from the PMI readings, whereby services sector sentiment is seen picking up while manufacturing sector sentiment is languishing. On the balance of things, it at least allows the ECB some room to stick to their existing policy stance.