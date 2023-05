Prior 55.0

Composite PMI 54.1 vs 54.4 prelim

Prior 53.7

It is a case of contrasting developments in the euro area economy in April. While manufacturing is in the dumps as seen here, the services economy is somewhat flourishing on improved demand conditions in the sector itself. The other positive development is that inflation pressures are also seen subsiding but are still elevated when compared to historical trends. HCOB notes that: