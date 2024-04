Prior +2.4%

Core CPI +2.7% vs +2.6% y/y expected

Prior +2.9%

The headline reading is in line with estimates with only core annual inflation being a slight beat. That being said, it is still down from 2.9% in March and reaffirms that price pressures are still largely moderating. The bigger question will be whether or not inflation will stabilise just above 2% in the months ahead. But for now, it won't distract the ECB from cutting rates in June at least.