Prior +6.9%

Core CPI +5.6% vs +5.7% y/y expected

Prior +5.7%

There is a marginal pickup in headline annual inflation but the core reading is seen slowing slightly in April. That is more or less what the estimates were showing, so it would seem that there is no major surprise to the report here. On the balance of things, this should reaffirm a 25 bps rate hike more than a 50 bps rate hike. I mean if you look at the details, year-on-year food inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term did slow by a full percentage point to 14.7% on the month.