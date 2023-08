Economic confidence 93.3 vs 93.7 expected

Prior 94.5

Industrial confidence -10.3 vs -9.9 expected

Prior -9.4; revised to -9.3

Services confidence 3.9 vs 4.2 expected

Prior 5.7; revised to 5.4

The data seems to be released early (supposed to be at 0900 GMT), or at least this is via Reuters. In any case, this points to a softening in economic sentiment in the euro area and that reflects the growing pessimism towards the economy as we get into Q3.