Economic confidence 97.6 vs 98.0 expected

Prior 99.0; revised to 98.9

Industrial confidence 1.2 vs 1.5 expected

Prior 3.5; revised to 3.4

Services confidence 8.7 vs 8.7 expected

Prior 10.7; revised to 10.4

Euro area economic sentiment falls more than estimated in August as confidence on the outlook continues to deteriorate. It's tough to see find much optimism when inflation is still high and energy prices are soaring across the region.