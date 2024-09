Prior +2.6%

Core CPI +2.8% vs +2.8% y/y prelim

Prior +2.9%

No changes to the initial estimates for the August readings. It just reaffirms the slow path of the disinflation process in recent months, keeping the ECB on their toes. The central bank has said that they will pause rate cuts in October, while gauging the anticipated bump in price pressures due to base effects in Q4.