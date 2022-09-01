Much like the German reading, the headline is a 26-month low print even if manufacturing output was seen at a 2-month high. New orders declined sharply and manufacturers also cut their buying activity back further in response to the darkening economic outlook. The bright spot is that cost inflation is seen coming down and that is a bit of a relief after the historic highs seen during the middle of the year. S&P Global notes that:

“The euro area’s beleaguered manufacturers reported a further steep drop in production in August, meaning output has now fallen for three successive months to add to the likelihood of GDP falling in the third quarter. Forwardlooking indicators suggest that the downturn is likely to intensify – potentially markedly – in coming months, meaning recession risks have risen.

“Falling sales have not only led increasing numbers of factories to cut production, but have also meant warehouses are filling with unsold stock to a degree unprecedented in the survey’s 25-year history. Similarly, raw material inventories are accumulating due to the sudden and unexpected drop in production volumes.

“Weak demand and efforts to reduce high inventory levels are therefore combining to drive production lower in the months ahead. The orders-to-inventory ratio – an important indicator of future production – is in fact now signalling a downturn of an intensity not seen since 2009, barring the initial pandemic lockdown months.

"Some good news on inflation is provided by an easing in rates of increase for both factory input costs and selling prices, linked to weakened demand and fewer supply chain issues. However, the rate of inflation signalled remains elevated by historical standards, thank principally to energy, the cost and supply of which presents a major unknown for the outlook for both production and inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term in the months ahead."