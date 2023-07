Eurozone consumer confidence inches higher

Prior -16.1

Consumer confidence in the Euro area flash for July 2023 -15.1 vs -16.0 estimate

The EU confidence moved up to -16.1 (up 1.1)

Looking at the chart above, the confidence level is inching higher from 2022 lows. The longer-term average comes in around -11.5. For those looking for a positive number the chart above shows no instances where the price moved above the 0.0 line