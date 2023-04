That shows some optimism towards the inflation outlook and the view three years out also eased to 2.4% in February from 2.5% in January. Adding to that, consumers also took on a more positive outlook towards the economy as they anticipate economic growth expectations for the year ahead to be -0.9% in February. That is at least up from the -1.2% reading in January previously.

The ECB survey is one that is conducted among 14,000 adults in six of the euro area's biggest economies.