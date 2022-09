Euro Zone Inflation Confirmed At 9.1% As Energy, Food Prices Surge

Eurozone CPI for August Final Readings:



MoM

Act: 0.7%

Prev: 0.2%

Fcst: 0.6%

YoY

Act: 5.5%

Prev: 5.1%

Fcst: 5.5%

To stress, these are the final readings of the August data, so the market impact is negligible