"Both headline and core prints were a touch below our and market expectations. The March print should provide some relief to the ECB after a strong upside surprise in February. Still, we expect core inflation to remain uncomfortably high, in the 5.5%-6.0% range, during spring and summer, which should lead to continued if slower ECB hikes in the next few months as long as market conditions remain orderly."

In case you missed the report last week, you can check it out here.