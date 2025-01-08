Prior -13.8

Economic confidence 93.7 vs 95.6 expected

Prior 95.8; revised to 95.6

Industrial confidence -14.1 vs -11.7 expected

Prior -11.1; revised to -11.4

Services confidence 5.9 vs 5.8 expected

Prior 5.3

Slight delay in the release by the source. The drop in economic confidence sees it fall to its lowest since November 2020, as the industrial recession in the euro area continues to keep a heavy drag on overall sentiment. That is of course exemplified by Germany's woes, as they are the biggest contributor - or should I say anchor in this case - to the overall Eurozone.