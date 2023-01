Economic confidence 95.8 vs 94.7 expected

Prior 93.7

Industrial confidence -1.5 vs -1.2 expected

Prior -2.0

Services confidence 6.3 vs 3.5 expected

Prior 2.3

Amid a better economic showing during the winter, helped by milder weather conditions, euro area economic sentiment improved but the outlook remains subdued as recession risks are still on the cards. Of note, consumer inflation expectations declined further to 23.7 in December - down from 30.1 in November.