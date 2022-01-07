- Economic confidence 115.3
- Prior 117.5; revised to 117.6
- Industrial confidence 14.9
- Prior 14.1; revised to 14.3
- Services confidence 11.2
- Prior 18.4; revised to 18.3
Euro area economic sentiment fell towards the end of last year, as omicron risks weighed on the outlook. A positive takeaway though is that there are perhaps some signs of easing inflation as businesses pare back price expectations for the fist time more than a year. That said, the accompanying CPI report today isn't telling the same story.