Economic confidence 115.3

Prior 117.5; revised to 117.6

Industrial confidence 14.9

Prior 14.1; revised to 14.3

Services confidence 11.2

Prior 18.4; revised to 18.3

Euro area economic sentiment fell towards the end of last year, as omicron risks weighed on the outlook. A positive takeaway though is that there are perhaps some signs of easing inflation as businesses pare back price expectations for the fist time more than a year. That said, the accompanying CPI report today isn't telling the same story.