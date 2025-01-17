- Prior +2.2%
- Core CPI +2.7% vs +2.7% y/y prelim
- Prior +2.7%
No changes to the initial estimates as core inflation remains stubborn and caught in between the 2% to 3% mark for now. Services inflation remains the key issue, seen at 4.0% in December.
