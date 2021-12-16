Prior 54.9

Manufacturing 58 vs 57.8 expected

Prior 58.4

Composite PMI 53.4 vs 54.0 expected

Prior 55.4

A weaker reading and miss on all the prints from France and a miss on the composite reading from Germany (due to a miss in services) led to expectations of a weaker print here. All due to the rising COVID cases in Europe.

The COVID case rise in the eurozone will be a cloud over the ECB later. Hard to see anything but a dovish response from the ECB especially given the prospect of Omicron uncertainty. They may take a similar line to the BoC.