Prior +2.3%

Industrial production +1.6% vs -0.5% y/y expected

Prior -1.5%

That's a solid beat on estimates for euro area industrial output in December, with a solid rise in capital goods, intermediate goods, and non-durable consumer goods. Those were offset by declines in energy and durable consumer goods on the month. In any case, this is a bit of a lagging data point at this stage so not that it matters all too much.