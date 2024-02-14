Prior -0.3%; revised to +0.4%

That's a big jump in industrial output on the month but it comes with a bit of a caveat. Of note, Ireland saw a 23.5% jump in industrial output on the month so that is skewing the overall data slightly. Looking at the breakdown, the outlier there sees a 20.5% increase in capital goods on the month. Meanwhile, durable consumer goods (+0.5%), energy (+0.3%) and non-durable consumer goods (+0.2%) also saw increases. The production for intermediate goods (-1.2%) was the only one to see a decline.