Eurozone PPI M/M 0.4% vs 0.5% expected and 1.6% prior (revised to 1.7%)

Eurozone PPI Y/Y 0.0% vs -0.1% expected and -1.2% prior

The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+5.1%), Croatia (+2.4%) and Slovakia (+1.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-1.5%), Romania (-1.3%) and the Netherlands (-0.4%).

Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable.