Prior -0.3%

On the year itself, producer prices declined by nearly 9% but it owes largely to a drop in energy prices i.e. base effects. Looking at the details, only the prices for intermediate goods (-4.9%) declined alongside energy prices (-27.5%) last year. Instead, price increases were recorded for capital goods (+2.8%), durable consumer goods (+3.0%), and non-durable consumer goods (+3.2%).