Prior -0.9%; revised to -1.0%

PPI +24.6% vs +22.5% y/y expected

Prior +27.1%; revised to +27.0%

Euro area producer prices surprised to the upside in December, with more expensive energy prices being the main driver again - rising 2.5% on the month. If you strip that out, producer prices were seen down 0.1% on the month instead.