Prior +2.2%

Core CPI +2.7% vs +2.7% y/y expected

Prior +2.7%

No changes to the core estimate as euro area inflation continues to hold stubborn in between 2% to 3% to end last year. Of note, services inflation remains an issue as it ticks a little higher to 4.0% on the month, up from 3.9% previously. It hasn't changed much since July, where it also recorded a 4.0% reading.