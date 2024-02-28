Prior -16.1

Economic confidence 95.4 vs 96.7 expected

Prior 96.2; revised to 96.1

Industrial confidence -9.5 vs -9.2 expected

Prior -9.4; revised to -9.3

Services confidence 6.0 vs 9.0 expected

Prior 8.8; revised to 8.4

Euro area economic sentiment worsened in February, with both industrial and services confidence also slipping. That's not a good take on the look and feel of the economy to start the year thus far. Of note, consumer inflation expectations also increased from 12.0 to 15.5 - which is the highest since March last year. That might present some concerns for the ECB to look at for the months ahead, if the trend persists.