Economic confidence 99.7 vs 101.0 expected

Prior 99.9; revised to 99.8

Industrial confidence 0.5 vs 2.0 expected

Prior 1.3; revised to 1.2

Services confidence 9.5 vs 12.4 expected

Prior 10.7; revised to 10.4

It looks like the optimism in the euro area economy may be reaching its limits for now as economic sentiment begins to stutter. The readings are softer than January, alongside the negative revisions to the previous month. Add this along with slowing money supply and real money growth from earlier, it's not been a good day of data for the euro.

/EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term