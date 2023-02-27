  • Economic confidence 99.7 vs 101.0 expected
  • Prior 99.9; revised to 99.8
  • Industrial confidence 0.5 vs 2.0 expected
  • Prior 1.3; revised to 1.2
  • Services confidence 9.5 vs 12.4 expected
  • Prior 10.7; revised to 10.4

It looks like the optimism in the euro area economy may be reaching its limits for now as economic sentiment begins to stutter. The readings are softer than January, alongside the negative revisions to the previous month. Add this along with slowing money supply and real money growth from earlier, it's not been a good day of data for the euro.

