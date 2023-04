Prior -2.8%

PPI +13.2% vs +13.3% y/y expected

Prior +15.0%; revised to +15.1%

The main drag for the monthly decline was once again energy prices (-1.6%) and if you strip that out, overall producer prices actually increased by 0.2% on the month. That owes to an increase in capital goods (+0.3%), durable consumer goods (+0.4%), and non-durable consumer goods (+0.6%) with a slight drop in intermediate goods (-0.1%) offsetting that.