Prior +8.6%

Core CPI +5.6% vs +5.3% y/y expected

Prior +5.3%

Headline annual inflation may have eased slightly compared to January, even if it did beat estimates, but the main takeaway here is that we are seeing yet another surge in core annual inflation instead. The latter is seen increasing to 5.6% last month and this will just vindicate the more hawkish talk by ECB policymakers.