Prior +0.2%

Retail sales +5.0% vs +4.8% y/y expected

Prior +7.8%

Euro area retail sales improved slightly in February as it seems that spending is still keeping up for now but amid the inflation outlook, it will be a challenging next few months or quarters at least. The details show that the volume of retail trade increased by 3.2% for automotive fuels, and by 0.8% for non-food products, while it fell by 0.5% for food, drinks and tobacco.