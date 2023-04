Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.8%

Retail sales -3.0% vs -3.5% y/y expected

Prior -2.3%; revised to -1.8%

The drop in February comes after a marked revision higher in January, so there is that to sort of offset the supposedly poor headline reading. Looking at the details, retail sales in food, drinks and tobacco were down 0.6% on the month, with non-food products also declining by 0.7% on the month (mail orders, internet sales +2.6%, automotive fuel sales -1.8%).