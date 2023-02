Reuters Note

Euro zone inflation was only a touch higher in January than earlier estimated, Eurostat said on Thursday, confirming that price growth is now well past its peak, even if underlying price pressures still show no signs of abating.

Eurozone HICP Final (Jan)

MoM

Act: -0.2% Prev: -0.4% Fcst: -0.2%

YoY

Act: 8.6% Prev: 9.2% Fcst: 8.6%

Eurostat - Euro Zone January Inflation Ex-Energy, Unprocessed Food:

-0.4% Month-On-Month,

+7.1% Year-On-Year

Full Report