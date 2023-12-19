The Japanese yen is the main mover today, slumping hard as the BOJ once again disappointed yen bulls by sticking to the status quo. USD/JPY is now up 0.5% to 143.50, moving up from around 142.60 earlier going into the BOJ decision. Apart from that, the dollar is keeping steadier amid some light pushing and pulling so far to start the week.

It's hard to read much into trading sentiment from now until the turn of the year as things are beginning to wind down. Flows will dominate much of the proceedings, though we still have some semblance of normality left for this week hopefully. The BOJ was the last key hurdle for markets and there were no fireworks, but let's see if Ueda has anything to offer in his presser later.

As for European trading, there's not much on the agenda to really catch the attention. The Eurozone CPI report for November (final estimate) is on the agenda and is the only key release of note. It should just serve to reaffirm softer price pressures compared to October but that's about it, since it wasn't enough to convince the ECB to pivot just yet.

1000 GMT - Eurozone November final CPI figures

1100 GMT - UK December CBI trends total orders

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.