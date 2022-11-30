The dollar is slightly lower today while equities are holding up after a bit of a mixed showing yesterday. The S&P 500 inched lower as tech stocks lagged while the Dow closed flat following a mixed performance in Europe.

A rise in bond yields in the opening two days in US trading have helped the dollar find steadier footing but it usually comes after a sluggish performance in European trading. Month-end flows aren't making it any easier to read into the moves so far this week.

As such, we might get a similar story today and that will make it tricky to navigate through proceedings before the close. Bear in mind that Fed chair Powell is also due to speak on the economy and inflation, so that will be one to watch late on in the day.

As for the session ahead, the focus will be on the Eurozone consumer price inflation reading after having seen some softer numbers from Spain and Germany yesterday. That said, be reminded of this caveat here when viewing the inflation figures later.

0745 GMT - France Q3 final GDP figures

0745 GMT - France November preliminary CPI figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland November KOF leading indicator index

0855 GMT - Germany November unemployment change, rate

0900 GMT - Italy Q3 final GDP figures

0900 GMT - Switzerland November Credit Suisse investor sentiment

1000 GMT - Eurozone November preliminary CPI figures

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 25 November

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

