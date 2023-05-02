The RBA surprise decision here is keeping things interesting ahead of European trading today. The aussie has jumped up to 0.6700 against the dollar, up from around 0.6630 before that. There is resistance from the 200-day moving average at 0.6732 though, so that will be a level to watch in the sessions to come.

Besides that, the yen is continuing to fall apart after the BOJ on Friday with USD/JPY at 137.75 at the moment. EUR/JPY is also extending gains above 150.00 to above 151.00 today, to fresh highs since 2008. Those are still two major charts to watch ahead of the Fed and ECB policy decisions later in the week.

For today, there will be some data releases to move things along in Europe but the main one on the agenda is the Eurozone preliminary CPI data for April. That could yet produce one final twist in market pricing before we get to the ECB on Thursday.

0600 GMT - Germany March retail sales

0600 GMT - UK April Nationwide house prices

0715 GMT - Spain April manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland April manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy April manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France April final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany April final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone April final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone March M3 money supply data

0830 GMT - UK April final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone April preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.