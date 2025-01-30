Prior -14.5

Economic confidence 95.2 vs 94.1 expected

Prior 93.7

Industrial confidence -12.9 vs -13.8 expected

Prior -14.1

Services confidence 6.6 vs 6.0 expected

Prior 5.9; revised to 5.7

Slight delay in the release by the source. Euro area economic sentiment edged higher to start the new year with a decent improvement in services sector confidence. While there was also some improvement in manufacturing confidence, it remains highly subdued at the moment. All that being said, the overall outlook remains challenging at best for the Eurozone at the moment - not least with Germany still remaining problematic.