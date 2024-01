Economic confidence 96.2 vs 96.2 expected

Prior 96.4

Industrial confidence -9.4 vs -9.0 expected

Prior -9.2

Services confidence 8.8 vs 8.0 expected

Prior 8.4

Economic sentiment eased slightly on the month as concerns are still lingering in the manufacturing sector. But at least services sector sentiment is improving, helping to offset a little the overall pessimism in the economy.