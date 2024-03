Prior +2.6%; revised to +1.6%

Looking at the details, production of intermediate goods (+2.6%) and energy (+0.5%) were seen up on the month. But they were offset by declines in capital goods (-14.5%) especially alongside durable consumer goods (-1.2%) and non-durable consumer goods (-0.3%). The steep drop in the capital goods production comes after a surge higher in December, mostly from Ireland as noted here at the time. So, the fall in January is mostly some normalisation on that part.