Prior -16.8

Expectations -8.8

Prior -9.8

Euro area investor sentiment improves for a third straight month to its highest level since last May. The expectations reading has also improved to its highest since February last year. However, any signs of a strong recovery remains wanting as the outlook - especially for Germany - remains uncertain. Sentix notes that:

"This is unlikely to be a turnaround. This is partly due to Germany ,whose economy is still in recession and therefore in crisis."