Economic confidence 95.9 vs 96.2 expected

Prior 96.0

Industrial confidence -10.1 vs -9.6 expected

Prior -9.9

Services confidence 6.5 vs 6.4 expected

Prior 6.5

Euro area economic sentiment eased a touch in June, with manufacturing confidence being the slight drag. Adding to that, consumer inflation expectations did nudge up a little to 13.1 - up from 12.5 previously. It points to a more tentative outlook despite the resilience in Q1 in the region.