Economic confidence 95.3 vs 96.0 expected

Prior 96.5; revised to 96.4

Industrial confidence -7.2 vs -5.5 expected

Prior -5.2; revised to -5.3

Services confidence 5.7 vs 5.5 expected

Prior 7.0; revised to 7.1

There is a slight dip to euro area economic confidence, mainly from a struggling services outlook this time around. This was also evidenced by the PMI data last week and points to some shaky ground ahead of the summer.