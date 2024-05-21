- Prior €29.5 billion; revised to €28.9 billion
Looking at the details, surpluses were recorded for goods (€33 billion), primary income (€9 billion) and services (€5 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€11 billion).
