Prior +8.5%

Core CPI +5.7% vs +5.7% y/y prelim

Prior +5.6%

No change to the initial estimates as the higher core inflation number is still vindicating another rate hike by the ECB going into next month. The debate now is between a 25 bps and a 50 bps decision and that might come down to the wire with the April preliminary CPI figures coming just two days before the ECB policy meeting.