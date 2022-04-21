  • Core CPI +2.9% vs +3.0% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here. A slightly lower revision but euro area  inflation  continues to keep at a record, rising 2.4% on the month.

I think from hereon, amid 'peak inflation' talk, the focus will slowly switch towards the month-on-month numbers. That may be more relevant as whether inflation is at 6% or 7% doesn't really make that much of a difference. The fact is that it is well above the 2% target set out by central banks in either case.

Looking at the details, the surge in energy prices is the main contributor (up 4.4%) with services (up 1.1%), food, alcohol, and tobacco (up 1.1%) also contributing to the jump last month.