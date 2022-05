Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%

Retail sales +0.8% vs +1.4% y/y expected

Prior +5.0%; revised to +5.2%

Euro area retail sales fell by more than expected in March as price pressures start to bite at consumption activity in the region. Looking at the details, the volume of retail trade decreased by 2.9% on the month for automotive fuels, and by 1.2% for non-food products, while it increased by 0.8% for food, drinks and tobacco.